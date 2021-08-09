Eleven people rescued from waterfalls beauty spot near Crianlarich
Eleven people have been rescued from the water at a beauty spot near Loch Lomond during a major operation involving mountain rescue teams.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue service said crews were called to the Falls of Falloch, just over four miles from Crianlarich, at about 17:30.
There were reports of a crowd struggling amid rising water levels.
Specialist water rescue crews were sent from Tyndrum and Killin along with police officers and paramedics.
There were no reports of any injuries and emergency crews have been stood down.