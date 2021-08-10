TK Maxx store evacuated after rain causes ceiling collapse
- Published
A TK Maxx store was evacuated after torrential rain caused a ceiling to collapse.
Shopper Joanna McDonough captured footage of the dramatic incident in the Sauchiehall Street branch in Glasgow city centre.
Ms McDonough praised staff for arranging the "speedy evacuation" of customers and added the incident was "quite scary".
BBC Scotland has approached TK Maxx for comment.
The 15-second clip shows water cascading through the roof into an area including beauty products and sun lotions.
It also shows masked customers escaping the deluge by taking the escalator to a higher floor.
The incident happened as Scotland experienced heavy weekend downpours followed by thunderstorms on Monday, which caused flooding in Glasgow and Edinburgh.