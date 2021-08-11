Peter Lawwell: Reward offered for information on fire attack
A reward of up to £20,000 has been offered for information about the fire attack on the home of former Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell.
Crimestoppers is offering the cash to anyone who can provide information which leads to the conviction of those responsible.
A masked man was caught on CCTV setting fire to three cars outside Mr Lawwell's home in May.
The blaze in Thorntonhall, South Lanarkshire, caused extensive damage.
Mr Lawwell and his family were forced to flee their home after the explosion and fire in the early hours of the morning on 19 May.
No-one was injured in the fire, which officers are treating as deliberate.
Last month, police released images of a man wearing a black top and black trousers who they wish to trace in relation to the fire.
Crimestoppers said it believes people in the local community may know who was behind the "reckless and irresponsible" attack.
Mick Duthie, director of operations at Crimestoppers, said: "The potential risk to life from this kind of attack means we urgently need anyone with information about those responsible to come forward before someone is seriously hurt.
"We know it can be difficult to speak up about crime, especially if it's about someone close to home or because you may be fearful of the consequences.
"However, that's why Crimestoppers is here for you - to take your information whilst you stay completely anonymous."
Mr Lawwell retired in June after 17 years at Celtic and was replaced by Dominic McKay.