McVitie's closure: Bid to save Glasgow factory ruled 'not viable'
The closure of McVitie's factory in Glasgow is to proceed after a proposal to save the site was rejected.
Owner Pladis issued redundancy notices to more than 450 workers in June, but an action group led by politicians and unions launched a bid to save the jobs.
It included plans to build a new factory near the Tollcross site.
However Pladis said the proposal was not "viable", and the factory is now expected to cease operations in the second half of 2022.
The company, a subsidiary of Turkish conglomerate Yildiz Holding, said the planned closure will "address excess capacity" across UK sites and protect the long-term sustainability of the building.
David Murray, Pladis UK and Ireland managing director, said: "Our priority is to provide employees with the ongoing support they need as we continue with the consultation.
"Pladis is home to some of Britain's best loved brands. In order to protect them for generations to come, we must take steps to address excess capacity in the UK."
GMB Scotland senior organiser Hazel Nolan said Pladis had "no intention" of engaging with plans to save the Tollcross factory.
She said: "If Pladis are walking away from this community after nearly a century of production, and after eighteen months of constant manufacturing during this pandemic, the very least the workforce deserve is honest answers.
"If a firm like Pladis no longer sees Scotland as a viable place to do business, then everyone needs to understand why and what must be done to prevent further manufacturing decline."
Staff protest
The action group was led by finance secretary Kate Forbes and Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken.
Pladis have said the consultation process will continue, focussing on collective redundancy arrangements.
Yildiz acquired McVitie's when it took over United Biscuits in 2014.
After plans to close were announced, workers formed a campaign and launched a petition to save the factory, which has received over 77,000 signatures.
Staff held a protest outside the Glasgow Fort shopping centre when formal redundancy notices were issued in June.
When the counter-proposal was tabled, council leader Susan Aitken described it as "compelling" and said it would "secure a future for Pladis in the city".
Story provided by local democracy reporter Drew Sandelands.