Taxi driver admits causing death of man lying in road in Partick
A taxi driver has admitted causing death by careless driving after he ran over and killed a man who was lying in the road.
Joseph Walker, 68, failed to spot 61-year-old Henry Boyd, who had stumbled on the road near the Deoch and Dorus pub in Glasgow's Partick area.
A pedestrian and a driver coming the opposite way had tried to warn Walker.
But Glasgow Sheriff Court heard he kept on driving and ended up hitting Mr Boyd, who had previously been drinking.
Mr Boyd - a divorced father of three - was pronounced dead at the scene.
Walker pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to causing Mr Boyd's death by careless driving on 25 November 2018.
Prosecutor Alasdair Shaw said Mr Boyd was lying on his back prior to the collision, but was conscious as efforts were made to get him up.
Mr Shaw added: "There were two pedestrians who saw him on the ground and another car coming in the opposite direction.
"The driver tried to flash his lights to get Walker's attention and one of the pedestrians waved at him but he kept on driving.
"While driving at 19 miles per hour, Walker ran over him and Mr Boyd was dragged under the car for a short distance."
'Didn't react to signals'
A 999 call was made but Mr Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene.
A collision investigation after the incident found that Walker had six seconds to see Mr Boyd on the road as he approached.
Ross Yuill, defending, told the court Walker had since surrendered his taxi licence and had not driven since the incident.
Mr Yuill added: "He never disputes that he was responsible for this man's death.
"He thought at that point that someone was trying to flag down his taxi.
"He checked his rear-view mirror and that's the point that he didn't react to the signals from others to stop.
"Mr Walker wasn't expecting someone to be lying on the road and wasn't expecting this to happen."
It was also revealed that Walker had previous convictions for speeding and driving through a red light.
Sheriff Martin Jones QC ordered Walker to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and disqualified him from driving for three years.
Walker was also tagged for five months and must stay indoors between 20:00 and 07:00.
The sheriff said: "Despite what it says in your background report, you accept responsibility for what happened in this tragic case."