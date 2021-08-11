Murder probe after man's body found at fire in Glasgow park
- Published
The death of a man whose remains were found at the site of a fire in Glasgow is being treated as murder, police have said.
William Leiper's body was discovered in Househill Park in Pollok on 4 August.
Police Scotland initially said 31-year-old Mr Leiper's death was unexplained but now believe he was the victim of a targeted attack.
A spokesman confirmed inquiries were continuing while officers were following a positive line of inquiry.
Det Supt Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland's major investigation team, said: "I am continuing to urge anyone who may have seen anything in the park and nearby Hartstone Road to get in touch as the slightest bit of information could help with our inquiries.
"There would have been dog walkers, joggers and cyclists in the park on the morning that William's body was found and anyone who has not already spoken to officers is asked to do so.
"There are high-visibility patrols in the area and you can approach an officer if you have information or concerns."