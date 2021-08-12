TRNSMT fans must show proof of negative Covid test
Fans going to the TRNSMT festival in September will have to show proof of a negative Covid test before being allowed in, organisers have said.
The music event is running from 10-12 September at Glasgow Green, after moving from its traditional July slot.
The entry policy was decided following discussions with the Scottish government and Glasgow City Council.
Those attending over multiple days will be required to take a second lateral flow test 48 hours after the first.
The policy will also apply to the Biffy Clyro concert at Glasgow Green on 9 September.
Ticket-holders will be required to take a lateral flow test 48 hours before arriving at the site, with the results uploaded to a Scottish government website by scanning a QR code or entering an ID number.
A text message or email confirming a negative result will then need to be shown to festival stewards.
Organisers have asked people going to the events to order or collect the free test kits as soon as possible.
Festival director Geoff Ellis said: "We've got an amazing line-up and can't wait to be back on Glasgow Green.
"This year, anyone attending must play their part and present proof of a negative lateral flow test, taken within 48 hours of arrival at the event.
"The tests are completely free of charge and really easy to do, showing a result within 30 minutes which can be instantly uploaded to receive a confirmation text message or email."
Headline slot
TRNSMT has not been held since 2019, with the 2020 event cancelled in April last year - a month after the first Covid lockdown was announced.
Up to 150,000 people will attend the event over three days, the same capacity as in previous years.
Original headliners Liam Gallagher and The Courteeners will appear as planned at the event.
However, the switch of dates means Lewis Capaldi will no longer be able to fulfil his Sunday headline slot.
The Brit Award winner will return in 2022, but has been replaced this year by The Chemical Brothers.