Motorcyclist killed in A82 crash in West Dunbartonshire
- Published
A 51-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash involving two other vehicles in West Dunbartonshire.
Police said the biker was on the A82, near to Stoneymollan roundabout, when the collision also involving a Volkwagen Golf and Seat Ibiza happened.
They are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which happened at about 14:55 on Sunday, to come forward.
The incident resulted in the route, between Alexandria and Renton, being closed for much of Sunday.
Sgt Nicola Taylor said: "We are trying to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and our inquiries are ongoing.
"Sadly the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and our thoughts are with his family and friends.
"I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the crash to come forward, in particular anyone who may have dash-cam footage, you may have captured something that could assist our inquiries."
Anyone with information is urged to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2092 of 15 August, 2021.