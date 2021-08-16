Glasgow transport boss suspended amid cloned car claims
The chief executive of Scotland's largest public transport group has been suspended after allegations he drove a car with a cloned number plate.
Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) said it was conducting an investigation into claims Gordon Maclennan had two VW Passats with identical registrations.
The suspension follows a report in The Sunday Mail newspaper.
Mr Maclennan denied any wrongdoing, saying the claims were "not true".
The Sunday Mail reported that Mr Maclennan kept one vehicle in a staff car park and another at his holiday home on the Isle of Lewis.
'Now suspended'
It published a photograph appearing to show Mr Maclennan entering a silver Passat on Lewis.
Another photograph showed a blue Passat with an identical registration plate outside the SPT headquarters in Glasgow.
Cloning a registration plate is illegal, as cloned cars could escape paying tax, insurance and MOT costs.
They can also be used to avoid fines for speeding and driving offences.
SPT runs the Glasgow Subway as well as subsidised bus services in and around the city.
A spokeswoman for SPT said: "Mr Maclennan is now suspended while an investigation is carried out."