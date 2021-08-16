Police name Prestwick pedestrian who died in collision
- Published
Police have named a man who died in a fatal crash in South Ayrshire on Friday night.
Paul Donachie, 42, was struck by a silver Skoda Octavia at about 23:20 on the A79 Prestwick loop road.
The local man was hit on the southbound carriageway, a short distance from the junction with Station Road, Monkton.
Emergency services attended but Mr Donachie died at the scene. The driver of the car, a 49-year-old man, was uninjured.
The road remained closed for seven hours for collision investigation work to be concluded.
'Check footage'
Sgt Scott Sutherland of Police Scotland's road policing unit said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Paul Donachie and our investigation continues into this crash.
"I would ask again for any driver using this route, who may have seen Mr Donachie or the Skoda immediately prior to the collision, to get in touch with officers.
"Anyone recording with dashcam who may have driven this route on Friday night should check their footage and provide anything relevant to us as soon as possible."