Murder accused 'took body to park in wheelie bin'
A man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man and taking the body to a Glasgow park in a wheelie bin.
Jude McPhie was charged with battering 31-year-old William Leiper to death at his home in Pollok between 2 and 4 August.
He is also accused of taking Mr Leiper's body to Hillhouse Park in a wheelie bin and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Mr McPhie, 40, made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was granted bail.
Prosecutors said Mr McPhie repeatedly inflicted blunt force trauma to the head and body by means unknown and that he acted with unknown people while "knowing he committed murder and being conscious of his guilt".
'Avoid detection'
He is alleged to have bought bleach and lighter fluid to use in order to destroy evidence.
Mr McPhie is also accused of burning clothing and part of a blood-soaked mattress in the rear garden of his home.
Charges state he then removed Mr Leiper's body by placing him in a wheelie bin and transporting him to Hillhouse Park in Pollok and burning his body and the wheelie bin.
It is also claimed Mr McPhie tried to evade police by moving through various addresses and shaving his head to avoid detection and arrest.
The final charge states he stole a quantity of fuel from an Esso garage in the city's Barrhead on 6 August.
Mr McPhie will appear in court again within eight days pending further examination.