Glasgow college worker took £500,000 of electronic devices to sell
- Published
A college worker, who spent £500,000 of her employer's money on devices to sell on, has been jailed for 27 months.
Afsha Rana falsified paperwork to get hold of 334 electronic devices at the City of Glasgow College.
She sold some at a pawnbroker in Glasgow between March 2015 and April 2019.
The 34-year-old admitted an embezzlement charge at Glasgow Sheriff court after being caught on CCTV with the equipment in a suitcase.
Sheriff Tony Kelly told her: "You were in a position of trust and you took 334 computing devices from the college and sold others for your own personal profit."
Rana worked as an admin assistant in the college's IT department and was caught after a college investigation.
Prosecutor Alasdair Knox told the court: "Rana acted in a deliberate manner to defraud her employer by ordering IT equipment.
"She took possession of 334 computing devices which cannot be accounted for.
"The total value of equipment which is unaccounted for is £500,000."
'Refurbished equipment'
The fiscal added that 176 of the devices were sold at a Cash Converters branch in Glasgow with Rana receiving £255,200 in payment.
Remaining items were sold elsewhere.
Staff at the pawnbrokers said Rana told them the IT equipment had come from a relative in Dubai who refurbished them.
Mr Knox added: "There is CCTV footage of Rana leaving on workdays with a large suitcase which would be unusual for a normal day at work.
"There is additional CCTV footage of Rana leaving the college in possession of a bag containing Apple products."
The court heard Rana had deposited more than £83,000 into her bank account during the crime.
Rana has since been sacked by the college.
Her lawyer told the previous hearing she had "squandered all the money" and that there was a "man in London" she did not want relatives to know about.
John Kilcoyne, defending, said: "She is extremely embarrassed by her conduct and her family was unaware of how big a matter this case was."