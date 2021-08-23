Pollokshields nursing home to lose licence over 'significant' care issues
- Published
A nursing home in Glasgow is set to lose its licence after failing to make improvements in how it looks after residents.
The Care Inspectorate had identified "serious and significant concerns" about the quality of care at Rowandale Nursing Home in Pollokshields.
The home was issued with a warning following unannounced inspections in July and August.
However, a follow-up visit showed none of the required improvements were made.
A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: "We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home.
"However, our first priority is always the health, safety and wellbeing of residents."
'Difficult time'
The Care Inspectorate had flagged up issues including "safe and effective management, leadership and oversight of the care home and improved working practices and care of people in the home".
The spokesman added: "We have submitted an application to the sheriff court seeking cancellation of the care home's registration.
"This could allow new care arrangements to be put in place for residents of the home.
"We are working closely with partners including Glasgow Health and Social Care Partnership and the Scottish government to ensure that residents experience appropriate care that meets their needs during this difficult time."
Rowandale Nursing Home has been approached for comment.