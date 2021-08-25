Rest and Be Thankful: New £1.1m debris catch-pit on A83
- Published
A pit to catch debris from landslides has been completed at a cost of £1.1m on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll.
The area in a glen near Arrochar is infamous for landslips, road closures and long diversions.
Transport Scotland said the 120m (394ft) long, 12m (39ft) wide catch-pit was capable of holding about 4,500 tonnes of rock and mud.
It is one of series of pits being constructed in the area.
Together the catch-pits will have the potential to store a combined total of almost 20,000 tonnes of debris from landslides coming down on the nearby hillside.
Construction of the recently completed catch-pit began in September last year following an initial clear-up of major slides in the area in 2020.
Earlier this year, the preferred route to replace the landslide-hit section of the A83 was announced.
Transport Scotland had consulted on 11 "route corridor options" to improve travel through the area.
A route through Glen Croe near the existing road was identified.