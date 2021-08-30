Police investigate claims Rangers fans sang sectarian song
Police are investigating after footage emerged which appeared to show Rangers supporters singing a sectarian song before Sunday's Old Firm game.
A video on social media showed fans being escorted by police through Glasgow city centre while chanting an anti-Irish song referencing the famine.
Police Scotland said it had been "made aware of sectarian singing by a group of people in the Jamaica Street area".
"Inquiries into the incident are ongoing," said a spokeswoman.
The incident happened after Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 at Ibrox in the first Old Firm game of the season.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf expressed "solidarity" with the Irish community and said he was "disgusted" by the incident.
"I am sure Police Scot will hold those responsible to account," he posted on Twitter.
Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said the images "ought to be shocking but are shamefully all too familiar".
"At the very least, we need an assurance that every identifiable person in that crowd will face charges," he added.
Glasgow Labour MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy said she was "absolutely disgusted at the behaviour displayed yesterday".