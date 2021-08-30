Pedestrian dies after being struck by lorry near Luss
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a lorry on the A82 near Luss.
Police said a 31-year-old man died in the incident which happened at about 08:20 on Sunday just south of the village.
The road at the scene was closed for about nine hours to allow for a collision investigation to take place.
Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses. Sgt Kevin Craig said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time."
The officer added: "We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward."
