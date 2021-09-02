Old Firm: Three charged after Rangers fans' sectarian singing
- Published
Three men have been arrested and charged with singing racist songs in Glasgow.
It came after footage emerged online on Monday appearing to show Rangers fans singing a sectarian song before the first Old Firm game of the season at Ibrox.
Police said the men, aged 19, 21 and 24, were the first of "numerous" arrests expected.
Ch Supt Mark Sutherland said racist conduct "would not be tolerated".
The divisional commander for Greater Glasgow said: "We have made the first of what I expect to be numerous arrests following the disgraceful racial conduct shown by a minority of Rangers supporters who were making their way to Ibrox stadium on Sunday, 29 August.
"Three men were arrested and charged last night, Wednesday, 1 September, in connection with racially aggravated offences towards a member of the public and for the singing of racist material.
"This racist conduct will not be tolerated and our investigations are continuing."
He said that Police Scotland would continue to work with Rangers to identify and take appropriate action against those responsible.
Earlier in the week Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins defended the actions of the officers who came across the fans.
He said anti-Irish Catholic behaviour was "wholly unacceptable".
Rangers said the club "condemns all forms of racism, sectarianism and discrimination".
The three men were released to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.