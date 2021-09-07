Lorry deliberately crashed into house in East Kilbride
A lorry was deliberately driven into a house in East Kilbride, police have said.
The building in Lancaster Crescent suffered extensive damage and local residents were evacuated as a precaution.
No-one was injured in the incident, which took place at about 23:25 on Monday.
Police Scotland said it had launched an investigation and that inquires were ongoing.
Residents in the houses surrounding the damaged building were evacuated from their homes.
Demolition crews were at the scene on Tuesday afternoon.
One neighbour told the BBC: "I heard a crash and looked out of the window to see a huge Eddie Stobart truck driving forwards up the street and then reverse back again.
"The boys in the house were rescued from the upstairs bedrooms with ladders.
"It was terrifying. Thank goodness no-one was hurt. It could have been so much worse."
Another said that they had been asked to leave their homes until they could be checked over for structural damage and did not know when they could return.