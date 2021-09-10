Pensioner accused of raping and murdering woman in Girvan flat
A 71-year-old man has gone on trial charged with the rape and murder of a woman in South Ayrshire.
George Metcalff is accused of killing Patricia Henry, 46, at her flat in Girvan on 17 November 2017.
Prosecutors claim he attacked Ms Henry by "means unknown".
Mr Metcalff is then charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice between the day of the alleged murder and 22 February 2018 by concealing and disposing of the body.
The indictment features a number of other charges including rape.
'Choking attack'
Mr Metcalff faces a separate accusation of sexually assaulting Ms Henry while she was sleeping in December 2014.
He is also alleged to have choked her during an attack in October 2017.
The remaining accusations date back to June 1971 and involve four other women.
They include the rape of one woman at Gleniffer Braes in Paisley and in Kilbarchan, Renfrewshire.
The accused is alleged to have raped another woman between October 1989 and December 2004, as well as physically assaulting two others.
Mr Metcalff, of Paisley, denies the charges.
The trial, before judge Lord Matthews, continues on Tuesday.