BBC News

Woman dies in hospital after Loch Lomond crash

Published
image source, Police Scotland
image captionMargaret Henderson, 77, was seriously injured in an accident near Luss on 28 August

A 77-year-old woman who was seriously injured after a crash in Loch Lomond has died in hospital.

Margaret Henderson was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow following the incident on the A82, near Luss, on 28 August.

But Police Scotland confirmed Ms Henderson, of Kirkintilloch, died on 8 September, almost two weeks after the incident, from medical complications.

Two men, aged 51 and 76, were also injured in the two-vehicle accident.

Sgt Nicola Taylor said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Margaret and inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident."

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.