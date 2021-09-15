Man arrested over fatal Glasgow shooting
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Glasgow last month.
John McGregor, 44, was found badly wounded on Westray Street in the Milton area of the city on the evening of Thursday 26 August.
The father-of-five was treated in hospital but died of his injuries two days later.
Detectives said at the time they believed it was a targeted attack which they were treating as murder.
Police Scotland confirmed an arrest had been made but said inquiries were continuing into Mr McGregor's death.
An online portal has been set up by the major investigations team to encourage people to provide information.
