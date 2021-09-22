BBC News

Two men in fatal M8 car crash named by police

Published
image source, David Paton family
image captionDavid Paton was one of three men who died

Two men who died after a car crashed on the M8 motorway in Renfrewshire on Sunday morning have been named.

David Paton, 27, and Mark Downie, 31, along with a 27-year-old man who has not been named were pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway near junction 31 at Langbank at about 05:00.

Five other men were taken to hospital for treatment of serious but not life threatening injuries.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

Police Scotland appealed for information about the incident, which involved a blue Audi Q7.

