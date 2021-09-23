Tributes to Barrhead teenager who died in crash
- Published
Friends have been paying tribute to a Barrhead teenager who died when his car left the road last Friday.
Police have named 19-year-old Jay Morrison as the driver of a red Vauxhall Corsa which crashed at about 23:35 on Nitshill Road in the south-west of Glasgow.
He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with severe injuries after the incident near the junction with Levern Bridge Road.
He died in the early hours of Saturday.
His friends have taken to Facebook to talk about "the most kind-hearted person".
One wrote: "I've never experienced pain and hurt like this in my life. We love you more than you'll ever know."
Sgt Kenny Malaney, of Police Scotland's Glasgow Road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Mr Morrison at this difficult time.
"Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police."