Legionella bacteria found in water at Monklands Hospital
An infection control expert has played down the risk of legionnaires' disease at a Lanarkshire hospital after bacteria was found in the water supply.
Routine testing last week detected legionella bacteria in the endoscopy and renal wards at Monklands Hospital.
Filters have been installed on wash basins and shower facilities in both units, while patients have been given bottled water to drink.
There are no cases of patients showing any signs of legionnaires' disease.
Christina Coulombe, head of infection prevention and control at NHS Lanarkshire, said the risk of patients or staff contracting the disease with the particular strain of legionella detected was "extremely low" and the measures being taken were "precautionary" while water sampling continued.
"There have been no toilets closed but handwashing facilities are out of commission as a precautionary measure while testing is ongoing," she added.
"The option of portable sinks was discussed with staff and have now been provided in the areas requested by staff."
Legionnaires' disease is a lung infection caused by inhaling droplets of water from units such as air conditioning systems, humidifiers or hot tubs.
Susan Friel, nurse director of acute care at NHS Lanarkshire, said patients were being contacted to discuss any concerns they might have.
"As soon as this was identified we immediately installed filters on both wash-hand basins and shower outlets in both units to ensure the water was safe for use," she said.
"As a precaution we have also fitted filters on the wash-hand basins and shower outlets in Ward 2, which is served by the same water tank.
"We are working closely with microbiology and facilities colleagues to put in place further steps following these results to ensure the safety of patients and staff. This includes sampling on a regular basis until we have a full set of negative samples, and filters remaining in place for as long as required."
Monklands Hospital is to be relocated to a new site at Wester Moffat on the east side of Airdrie after the Scottish government approved a recommendation earlier this year.