Man in hospital after 'shooting' in Glasgow
A 33-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a suspected shooting the east end of Glasgow.
Police described the incident on Garlieston Road in Barlanark as a "targeted attack".
Officers were alerted after a man was reported injured at 21:30 on Saturday night.
He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary Hospital for treatment and there was an increased police presence in the area on Sunday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "This was a targeted attack. Inquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of inquiry."