Soft start for Scotland's vaccine passport scheme
- Published
Many venues have delayed enforcing Scotland's new vaccine passport scheme after problems with the smartphone app.
Football clubs hosting this weekend's three premier league said no fans would be turned away for not having proof of vaccine status.
Nightclubs also adopted a flexible approach although many used it as a chance to test their systems.
The Scottish government has said there will be no enforcement of the new rules until 18 October.
Many people took to social media to complain of problems with the vaccine certification app which only became available to download about 12 hours before the scheme started early on Friday morning.
The Scottish government said high demand had put strain on the computer systems, while Health Secretary Humza Yousaf expressed "regret" for any inconvenience caused.
The rules require unseated outdoor events with more than 4,000 to carry out a "reasonable number" of spot checks while nightclubs and smaller venues covered by the scheme will need to conduct more rigorous checking.
However, Hearts said it would simply be trialling its checking system with no fans turned away from its match with Motherwell on Saturday.
Rangers also said its match with Hibs at Ibrox on Sunday would be a "test event", while Aberdeen FC said everyone would be allowed entry to Pittodrie for its match against Celtic "regardless of whether they have proof of vaccine or not".
What did Glasgow's clubbers make of it?
By Jonathan Peters, BBC Scotland News
Day one of Scotland's vaccine certification scheme, and there was a mixed reaction in this nightclub's queue.
Most clubbers had heard of the app, and given the reported teething issues, a surprising number had even managed to get it working.
Everyone we spoke to said they would show their vaccine status to gain entry into the club. Enthusiasm for the scheme was less unanimous.
The grace period before the scheme becomes mandatory was welcome for a lot of these young people, some of whom said they simply did not have time to get both doses before today.
There was some confusion about when exactly the scheme comes into effect. A few clubbers we spoke to in the queue were so anxious to get in that when they ran into difficulties with the app, they downloaded their vaccine papers on to their phones.
So will this drive more young people to get the vaccine? Everyone we spoke to said they had either had both doses already, or would be fully vaccinated soon. No one said entry to a nightclub was the deciding factor.
Will it make clubs safer? "It's a little late," was the view of the club's manager, pointing out they have been open for several weeks already.
He was confident door staff could handle the extra checks, and the bouncers were checking phones as well as IDs without any great difficulty. Of course, no one was turned away for lack of a vaccine passport tonight.
The real test will come later this month, when it becomes mandatory.
The Scottish Conservatives, who oppose the scheme, have called for an "indefinite delay" in order to avoid a "weekend of chaos".
Scottish Labour said the launch of the app had been a "complete shambles".
The Scottish government, however, insisted the vaccine passport scheme was an important tool as part of a package of measures to control the spread of the virus.
A legal challenge to the scheme was unsuccessful when a judge ruled on Friday that it was "an attempt to address legitimate issues" and that the petitioners had failed to demonstrate that it was "disproportionate, irrational or unreasonable".