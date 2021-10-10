Moira Jones: Virtual charity run to honour park murder victim
A charity run in memory of murder victim Moira Jones is going virtual for a second year instead of the annual event in the park where she was killed.
The ongoing pandemic has forced organisers to again invite participants to chose their own 5k route.
The 2020 edition was completed by runners across the UK and as far afield as Greece, Canada and the USA.
Miss Jones, 40, was beaten to death after being abducted just yards from her home in May 2008.
The sales executive's killer, Marek Harcar, was later jailed for life after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.
Last year Bea Jones shared her harrowing diaries with BBC Scotland to coincide with a documentary, The Dark Shadow of Murder.
And in March she expressed her concerns for the family of Sarah Everard and said she had been left "distressed" by the similarities between the case and what happened to her own daughter.
In the months that followed Moira's murder Bea, husband Hu and son Grant set up a charity to help people bereaved through violence.
Since then The Moira Fund has helped more than 1,000 families across the UK by providing grants to cover everything from funeral costs to clothes for attending court.
The annual run is the highlight of its calendar and Ms Jones said she was overwhelmed by the success of the first virtual race last October.
The retired teacher said: "When we made that decision last time we had no idea how it would turn out and we should have known better, because all our wonderful supporters just took it on board and ran, or walked, wherever they were.
"I was really very moved by the response."
Dozens completed the challenge in Queen's Park while others, including friends and former colleagues, covered the distance across the UK and further afield.
Ms Jones said a woman skied 5k in Canada while a Glasgow man skipped it in his local gym.
Runners from 30 Scottish running clubs took part and one of the most picturesque routes took in the Standing Stones on Lewis.
Ms Jones also said age was no barrier during the run, which raised £9,000 for the charity.
She added: "Some made it a family event with three generations taking part together.
"We know of one mum who walked it with her two wee girls, then ran to keep her dad company on his bike and them she did it again at her own speed with her own thoughts of Moira. I get quite emotional just thinking about it."
Others who had benefitted directly from the charity's work wanted to give something back.
Ms Jones added: "To know that some taking part were those we'd helped who had lost a loved one to murder and now taking huge steps forward, that was special."
Moira, 40, had lived in Glasgow for five years but was originally from Weston, Staffordshire.
On 28 May 2008 she was returning to her flat on Queen's Drive when she was abducted by Harcar.
She was then forced into Queen's Park where she was raped and killed.
The Slovakian national was jailed for life and ordered to spend a minimum of 25 years behind bars.
As well as her charity work Bea's campaigning led to the launch of a Scottish Homicide Service, which provides murder victims' families with a dedicated case worker.
Entries for the Moira Run, which takes place over the weekend of 23 and 24 October, are still available.