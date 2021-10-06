Rangers kit signed by players for charity stolen from car in Glasgow
- Published
Thousands of pounds worth of football memorabilia, including signed Rangers kit due to be auctioned for charity, has been stolen from a car in Glasgow.
The Audi A6 was broken into in the Dowanhill area between 23:00 on 2 October and 01:15 on 3 October.
Items taken included two white Rangers tops with a distinctive "Thank you" message for NHS staff above the badge.
Football boots signed by Jermaine Defoe and Glen Kamara and goalkeeper gloves from Allan McGregor were also stolen.
The thieves also took a black and grey Callaway Chev 14+ golf bag and golf clubs.
Constable Mark Garner, of Govan Police Station, said: "These items, many of which were signed by Rangers players, were due to be auctioned off and the proceeds donated to charity and the NHS.
"Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has information about where these items may be, or who saw anything suspicious in the area, to please contact police immediately."