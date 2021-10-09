Man in critical condition after 'despicable' attack in Glasgow
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was attacked in Glasgow city centre on Friday night.
Police say they are treating the "despicable" incident as attempted murder.
The 60-year-old victim was assaulted and fell to ground on Hope Street, leaving him with serious injuries.
Police are asking anyone who saw the incident at a bus shelter outside Bar Burrito at about 23:45 on Friday to contact them as soon as possible.
Their suspect is a white man in his 40s, who is about 5ft 6in, of medium build with short dark hair.
Officers said he spoke to witnesses nearby following the attack before walking towards Gordon Street.
He was wearing a dark three-quarter length jacket, light blue jeans and a grey hat. He was carrying a dark holdall, a white plastic bag and a brown satchel.
Det Sgt Gordon Walker said: "This was despicable behaviour which has resulted in the serious injury of a man.
"Inquiries remain ongoing but we are treating this as an attempted murder and we are working to establish the circumstances leading up to this incident, and to identify the man responsible.
"There would have been a number of people in the area around the time of the incident both on the street and in vehicles and taxis. I am appealing to anyone who saw what happened to contact police as soon as possible.
"I would also encourage anyone who was driving in the area to please check any dashcam footage for anything which might be useful to our investigation."