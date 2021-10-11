Man arrested as victim of Argyll hit-and-run named as Jimmy Harris
A man has been arrested after a 61-year-old man died by the side of a road in Argyll and Bute following a suspected hit-and-run incident.
The victim has been named as Jimmy Harris, from Taynuilt.
Mr Harris was found injured on the A85 at Kirkton, near Taynuilt, at about 01:00 on Sunday but pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Police have confirmed a 24-year-old man had been arrested and released, pending further enquiries.
Det Insp Scott Hamilton said: "Our thoughts are with James' family and friends at this time, as they come to terms with their tragic loss.
"Our investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we continue to appeal for anyone with any information to please come forward."
Police Scotland believe Mr Harris was hit by a vehicle, which would have been damaged in the collision, between 00:30 and 01:00 on Sunday.