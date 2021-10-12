Death of Dalry man in random attack treated as murder
Police have named a North Ayrshire man who died in what they believe was a random attack.
Sean McKay, 23, from Dalry was assaulted while walking along St Margaret's Avenue in the town at about 21:00 on Sunday 10 October.
Paramedics were called but he died at the scene.
Following a post mortem examination, detectives confirmed on Tuesday they were treating Mr McKay's death as murder.
Det Insp Stephen McCulloch said the investigating team's priority was to find the person responsible for the crime as soon as possible and asked for the help of the community to do so.
Serious assault
He said: "So far the support and response from locals has been helpful to our investigation, however, we still need people to come forward with any information they may have as it could prove crucial to the inquiry."
He asked anyone with relevant information to get in touch.
He also mentioned a second incident in the area on the previous night.
He said: "With regard to this incident and the serious assault on Peden Avenue, Dalry, on Saturday night, as a result of extensive and ongoing enquiries in the local area, we are following positive lines of enquiry in relation to each incident.
"We can confirm that whilst the incidents are not directly linked, we are continuing investigations to establish the full circumstances."