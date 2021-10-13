COP26: Cruise ship arrives on River Clyde to accommodate delegates
- Published
The first of two cruise ships that will provide accommodation for the COP26 summit has arrived in Scotland.
The Latvian-flagged Romantika has berthed at King George V dock, next to Braehead Shopping Centre in Renfrew.
A second vessel, the MS Silja Europa, will arrive from Estonia in the coming days.
Up to 25,000 government representatives, media and campaigners from around the world are expected to be in Glasgow.
Concerns have been raised about the cost and availability of accommodation in the city for the climate summit, which takes place from 31 October until 12 November.
Paavo Nõgene, chief executive of the ship owner Tallink, described the decision to bring a second ship to Scotland as a "last-minute agreement".
Each member of the United Nations has been invited to Glasgow, meaning nearly 120 heads of state are expected to attend along with around 20,000 accredited delegates.
Last Friday, it emerged Pope Francis will not travel to Scotland but US President Joe Biden has said he is "anxious" to be there and the Queen has confirmed she will attend.
Meanwhile, BBC Scotland has found evidence that a squeeze on available accommodation has sent prices soaring in Glasgow.
One room in the city advertised as £42 per night on Monday is being advertised as costing £1,400 per night during the summit.
Fiona Hooker, of the Stop Climate Chaos Scotland campaign, said the cost and availability of accommodation was "a huge concern" for activists attending the summit.
She said: "It's incredible that they can charge so much.
"What people are looking for is a place to stay with a local person and the chance to feel part of the event."
Low-cost accommodation
Nearly 700 households have signed up to the COP26 Homestay Network.
Operated by the third sector, the initiative is asking people to open their doors and provide affordable or free accommodation to COP26 attendees.
But Jillian Evans, the head of health intelligence at NHS Grampian, told BBC Scotland she had some concerns about this plan.
She said: "People coming from different parts of the world, some where the vaccination programme is not the same as ours, there are risks associated with that.
"Then you put people in touch with one another, in folk's homes, and that increases the risk even more."
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.