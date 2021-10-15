Plane in emergency Prestwick Airport landing over faulty oven
A plane bound for Canada has been forced to land at a Scottish airport after a faulty oven is reported to have filled the cabin with smoke.
The KLM flight from Amsterdam to Calgary was diverted to Prestwick Airport as an emergency measure after taking off from Schiphol Airport.
An alert was sent at 13:15 on Friday, with the Airbus A330 landing safely at the Ayrshire airport at 13:30.
Prestwick Airport confirmed a defective oven was removed from the aircraft.
Plane spotters noticed the flight was "squawking" - a term for an emergency call - and flight tracking sites recording the aircraft doubling back towards the Scottish airport after it passed Northern Ireland.
A spokesperson for Glasgow Prestwick Airport said: "We can confirm that KLM677 on route from Amsterdam to Calgary was diverted to the airport this afternoon, as smoke was reported in the cabin.
"We can confirm that the aircraft landed safely and that a faulty oven has since been removed.
"The emergency services were not required and the aircraft is currently awaiting clearance to resume its flight to Calgary."
The Airbus A330 sat on the runway for several hours and was expected to resume its journey to Canada on Friday afternoon.
Prestwick Airport is believed to be a key entry point for international delegates for the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow.