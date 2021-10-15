Man, 36, dies after crash involving HGV in New Cumnock
- Published
A 36-year-old man has died after a crash involving an HGV in East Ayrshire.
The collision happened on the A76 at Castle, New Cumnock, at about 15:10 on Thursday.
The man, who was a wheelchair user, died at the scene. His relatives have been told.
The road was closed for five hours while investigation work was completed and police are now appealing for help to establish what happened.
Sgt Craig Beaver said: "Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends at this very difficult time.
"Inquiries are continuing into the full circumstances surrounding the crash and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to officers, to contact us as soon as possible."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.