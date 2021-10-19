BBC News

Teenager in court over Glasgow railway station murder charge

Published
Image source, Police Scotland
Image caption, Justin McLaughlin was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of 14-year-old Justin McLaughlin in Glasgow.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, allegedly attacked him at the city's High Street station last Saturday.

The boy was found seriously injured about 15:45 and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was also charged with assault to severe injury, threatening behaviour and having a blade in public.

He made no plea during a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court, and was remanded in custody pending further examination by Sheriff Paul Reid.

He will appear in court again within the next eight days.

Related Topics