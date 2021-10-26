Van driver dies following HGV collision in Girvan
A 64-year-old van driver has died in hospital five days after a crash with a lorry in Girvan, South Ayrshire.
William Horne, from Girvan, was taken to hospital in Glasgow following the incident on Ladywell Avenue, near the B741 junction.
Police said the incident happened at about 09:20 on 15 October.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and asked anyone with dashcam footage of the road at the time to come forward.
