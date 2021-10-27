BBC News

M74 crash leaves eight-mile queues at rush hour

Published
Image source, TRAFFIC SCOTLAND
Image caption, The crash resulted in long queues on the major route in Glasgow

A crash on the M74 in Glasgow has resulted in eight-mile queues of traffic and long delays.

The crash took place on the northbound carriageway between junctions 1-1a, near Polmadie, at about 07:30 on Wednesday.

Police and a road recovery team were called to the scene.

At its peak, motorists were waiting in queues for about 75 minutes, however the wait was reduced to just over an hour after all lanes were reopened.

Traffic Scotland said the crash site had been cleared at about 09:00.

