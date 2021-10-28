Woman and children recovering after being hit by car in Carluke
- Published
A woman and three children taken to hospital after they were hit by a car in South Lanarkshire did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Police said the woman and one of the children were seriously hurt on James Street, Carluke, at about 15:10 on Wednesday.
The two other children involved suffered minor injuries.
Insp William Broatch said inquiries into the incident, which involved a car, were ongoing.
He added: "We continue to ask for any members of the public who witnessed the crash and has yet to speak to police, to please come forward.
"We are also keen to hear from anyone with potential dashcam footage from the area."
It is understood the injured pedestrians were a mother in her 20s and three children, the eldest of whom is seven.
All four were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
The driver of the car was uninjured.
The Scottish Ambulance Service said 10 crews were dispatched to the scene after the alarm was raised.