New pay deal offered in Glasgow COP26 bin strike dispute
A new pay offer has been put to council staff in Scotland in the hope of preventing a bin strike during the COP26 climate summit.
Local authority body Cosla has made an improved pay offer to the GMB, Unison and Unite unions.
Members of the unions will be asked to vote on whether to accept the offer.
The BBC understands the deal, involving £30m from the Scottish government and £18m from local government, is close to being agreed.
GMB is planning a week-long strike beginning on Monday, the first full day of the UN climate change summit.
Glasgow City Council previously urged the workers to think again about causing disruption during a "busy and difficult time" for the city.
About 1,500 council staff in refuse, cleansing, school janitorial and catering roles could walk out.
About 120 world leaders and 25,000 delegates would be presented with a city where cleaners and refuse collectors are out on strike.
GMB members previously rejected an £850-a-year increase for staff earning up to £25,000 a year from local authority umbrella body Cosla.
The GMB, along with with Unison and Unite unions, called for a £2,000 pay rise for staff.
'Spruce up the city'
The dispute for council staff came after Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken was criticised for saying the city needed a "spruce up" before the conference.
The GMB has denied workers were using the global climate conference as a bargaining chip but said staff had been "put in a corner" by Cosla despite their efforts during the pandemic.
A spokesman for Cosla said an offer had been agreed by council leaders and had been submitted to the unions.
Chris Mitchell, GMB convenor for refuse and cleansing, said the union had asked for a £2,000 flat rate "across the board for everybody", but knew it was "not going to be achievable".
He said workers expected to be offered something in the region of £1,200 to £1,300.
"We are open to all negotiations because at the end of the day it's our members who will decide to accept or reject," he added.
The strike is not the first to be announced for the COP26 summit, when the eyes of the world will be on the city.
Another strike which threatened to cripple rail services in Scotland was called off on Wednesday after the RMT accepted a pay deal.
The union said the offer would provide workers with a one-year 2.5% pay rise, improved conditions and a £300 COP payment for all ScotRail staff.
A planned strike by Stagecoach bus workers in the west of Scotland was called off on Monday, also after a reaching a deal on pay.
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.