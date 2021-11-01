COP26 talks trigger dozens of protests across Glasgow
- Published
The arrival of world leaders in Glasgow for the COP26 summit has triggered a series of protests across the city.
The Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior was sailing up the Clyde, with plans to dock near the conference venue.
Elsewhere dozens of gatherings were taking place in the city, including a group of environmental campaigners who walked from Spain.
Demonstrations by French and Tamil groups were also being held south of the River Clyde.
Thousands of activists are travelling to the city for fringe events and to take part in protests.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is welcoming world leaders to Glasgow on the first full day of the COP26 summit.
The heads of 120 countries are arriving for the talks, with US President Joe Biden having landed in Edinburgh.
About 25,000 delegates will be attending the two-week climate conference in the UN-controlled blue zone.
Many different groups from across the globe will be using the opportunity to make their voices heard as the attention of the world is on Glasgow during the pandemic-delayed summit.
Protesters from the Extinction Rebellion made this point directly at Glasgow Central Station, where a small group welcomed conference delegates arriving by train.
The group held up large eyes with signs warning the delegates that they represented the "world's eyes on you".
In Royal Exchange Square, UK charity Oxfam organised a Scottish pipe band protest, with the band members dressing up as 10 leaders from the world's "highest-emitting" countries.
Angela Merkel, Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron, Joe Biden were all caricatured in the band which Oxfam said was guaranteed to produce a "lot of hot air".
Jacobo Ocharan, from Oxfams's global climate initiative, said: "I'm here because we are trying to convince world leaders that this is one of the last opportunities to change the track of the climate crisis."
Back in June, the police said they'd identified four groups of people who might protest at COP26.
The first was the general public. People of all ages who want to make their voices heard. We can expect to see them in their tens of thousands when the COP26 Coalition holds its march and rally in Glasgow.
Then there's the seasoned activists of groups like Extinction Rebellion who use what they call "non-violence direct action" to highlight their cause.
The police said it was possible there could be disorder - that a very small minority of protesters would become violent. Thousands of officers have been given public order training just in case.
And the last group was people who would come to COP26 to protest against the presence of some of the world leaders. So far, it's their voices that have been the loudest.
A large demonstration has been taking place on the other side of the Clyde opposite the conference venue, with members of the UK's Tamil community protesting against Sri Lanka's prime minister.
A demonstration organised by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), calling for regime change in Iran, was being held in George Square.
Hossein Abedini, the NCRI's UK deputy director, said he was in Glasgow to protest against Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials who had "committed crimes against humanity".
"The families of victims of executions are here today to ask the world leaders to stand on the side of the Iranian people and prosecute Ebrahim Raisi and other officials in the Iranian regime," he told BBC Scotland.
In Finnieston, a group of Ugandan campaigners gathered to hold a protest against the country's president, Yoweri Museveni.
Along the southern edge of the conference campus, protests were also held by French and Tamil groups.
Tamil activists lined the south side of the River Clyde directly across the river from the COP26 venue, waving flags to protest against Sri Lanka's prime minister.
And French protesters gathered on the Clyde Arc to accuse the French president, Emmanuel Macron, of supporting the fossil fuel industry.
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow in November is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.