Police apologise for night-time Kelvingrove Park diversion
- Published
Police Scotland have apologised to Glasgow residents for diverting them through a park at night due to COP26.
The force closed off an area of Finnieston when the world leaders' dinner reception took place on Monday.
Some women have posted about their experience on social media, saying officers told them to walk through Kelvingrove Park alone in the dark.
Police said that while disruption was "inevitable" the force wanted to "keep everyone safe".
The diversion came as world leaders and the Royal Family gathered at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum for a dinner reception.
A major security operation was in force as a protest took place nearby.
One woman claimed that residents were being told to walk through Kelvingrove Park, down Byres Road to Patrick and back to Finnieston to get to a flat "100 yards (91m) away".
Another said she was "in tears" after being told to walk through the park in the "pitch black", adding that there were few officers in the park itself.
Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: "While late changes and some level of disruption are inevitable when policing an event the size and scale of COP26, we understand and apologise for the concern these changes caused and for the inconvenience to those diverted.
"We do, in particular, recognise and acknowledge the commentary from some women who had to walk through the park on their own last night, we want to keep everyone safe and we know that the onus is on us to recognise when we could provide some more support and visibility to reassure people in our communities."
Police Scotland confirmed the diversion, which affected areas of Argyle Street, was no longer in place and there were no plans to reintroduce it.
ACC Ritchie added that further patrols would be considered if there were any more diversions needed at short notice.
He also said police would work with Glasgow City Council to consider improving the lighting in Kelvingrove Park.
The COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow is seen as crucial if climate change is to be brought under control. Almost 200 countries are being asked for their plans to cut emissions, and it could lead to major changes to our everyday lives.