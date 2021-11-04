Thousands of young people to join climate strike
- Published
Thousands of young people are expected to take part in a climate protest in Glasgow in response to COP26.
Pupils taking part will strike from school and march from Kelvingrove Park to the city centre on Friday.
The event is organised by Fridays for Future Scotland, a group founded by young people inspired by the activism of Greta Thunberg.
The Swedish teenager confirmed she would attend the march and has urged striking council workers to join her.
A strike by GMB members in the city's cleansing department began on Monday after the union accused the council of failing to give workers enough "time and space" to consider a national pay offer.
'The system is not working'
The Climate Strike march is due to begin at 11:00 with crowds expected at George Square for 13:00 where a number of speeches have then been planned until 15:30.
Ms Thunberg is expected to speak along with Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate and other youth activists from around the world, as well as local trade unionists.
Anna Brown, an activist with Fridays for Future in Glasgow, said the event would demonstrate a need to move climate discussions away from "enclosed" spaces.
She told the BBC: "The message is that the system of COPs - we've had 26 now - that system isn't working. So we need to uproot that system. The message is you need to listen to the people in the streets, the young people, the workers.
"We need to move it from being in an enclosed space where people can't get involved to the streets, where people can see what's happening and have a say.
"I think part of it is designed so people don't understand what it's about - if people don't understand what's being said in negotiations, they can't criticise what's happening and the decisions that are being made."
'Pupils will not be punished'
Glasgow City Council and most neighbouring local authorities have told the BBC schoolchildren will not be punished for taking part in the climate strike.
They have urged parents to let schools know if a pupil will be off for safety check purposes.
However, pupils in East Dunbartonshire have been told they will be marked as having unauthorised absence if they do not attend school on the day of the march.
A spokesperson for North Lanarkshire Council said: "Tackling climate change is a subject on everyone's lips just now with Glasgow hosting COP26. While we encourage pupils to take an active interest current and world affairs, it is important they attend school as often as possible.
"Our attendance procedures apply throughout term time and any decision about taking time off school is a matter for their parents and carers to decide upon."
A spokesperson for South Lanarkshire Council added: "We take a proactive approach through our schools and educational establishments, to promote democracy and support young people to become politically literate."