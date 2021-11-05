COP26 youth march: 'We don't have a choice'
By Paul O'Hare
BBC Scotland
- Published
Thousands of young people are forgoing school on day six of the UN climate summit to show world leaders they expect action on the crisis.
Activist Greta Thunberg is leading a youth march organised by the school strike movement Fridays for Future.
Young people from across the globe are joining her on the procession from Kelvingrove Park to the city centre.
Some of them told us why.
Amy, 14, from Darnley
Graham Paisley and his daughter Amy were among those gathering in Kelvingrove Park, in Glasgow's west end, ahead of the march.
Mr Paisley, 49, said: "I am here for Amy. I think it is really important for her to have a view of what is happening in the world.
"Climate change is going to have a big impact on our lives and things will definitely get worse if we don't do anything about it."
The businessman only found out about the demonstration when S4 pupil Amy, 14, mentioned it on Monday.
They travelled from Darnley, Glasgow, to take part in what will be their first protest.
Amy said: "If someone is going to get something done about it then it is going to be young people as we are going to have to live with it.
"I hope today will make governments realise that it is something people care about.
"They need to do something about it."
Patrick Klein and Philip, 10
Patrick Klein is on the march with wife Julia and son Philip.
The software engineer is originally from Luxembourg but has lived in Glasgow for 20 years.
Mr Klein, 50, said: "I think it is important to make the case for climate change and to send a message to politicians that they need to take action."
He said he had been disappointed with what had been announced at COP26 so far as he believed it did not go far enough.
Among the measures Mr Klein would like to see are coal consigned to history and an end to combustion engines in cars before 2030.
Philip, 10, said: "I came here today because I want my future to to be good and I want everyone else's future to be good."
Evelyn Acham, Ugandan activist
Evelyn Acham, a Ugandan activist with the Rise Up movement in Africa, said some young people had become "full-time activists" against climate change, giving up education and work due to the urgency of the crisis.
Ms Acham told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme the situation was so urgent that they had abandoned other parts of their lives to push for action.
She said: "The young people going out there to march gives us hope.
"The future belongs to those young people, because they still have a lot of time, they haven't achieved a lot, but the older generation have already achieved so much and (climate change) probably won't be so much their problem.
"But young people still have work to do, they still have school to do, they have a future to build, so this is our concern."
She added: "Many young people have given up school to become full-time activists, some have given up work, some have given up going for a masters degree, just because they're seeing the urgency of this.
"To the young people, this is very urgent, because we need to settle down and do other things, we need to go back to school, we need to focus on the future."
She said young people continued to take to the streets across the world because "we do not have a choice".
Anne Thom and Ruby, 11
Ruby has been allowed to miss school to attend her first ever march - on her birthday.
She said: "I wanted to come here on my birthday to help everyone's voices get heard on climate change.
"I'm worried if I have any children they might not know what a polar bear is."