Kenny Reilly: Four men on murder trial over Glasgow shooting
- Published
Four men have gone on trial accused of the fatal shooting of a man on a Glasgow street.
Kenny Reilly suffered critical head injuries on Bisland Drive, at Maryhill Road, on 16 April 2018. He died in hospital two days later.
John Kennedy, 31, Morton Eadie, 55, Darren Eadie and Ross Fisher, both 30, deny murder and other charges.
Prosecutors claim their alleged actions were "aggravated by a connection with serious organised crime".
The accused, all from Glasgow, are also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice by setting fire to a Ford S Max car.
Lawyers acting for Morton Eadie entered a special defence, saying at the time of the alleged offences, he was at home in Glasgow.
Darren Eadie's lawyers said he was at a house in Barclay Street, Glasgow, at the time.
'Scotland to Australia'
On the opening day of the trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, John Kennedy was further accused of an earlier murder in March 2006.
The court heard he allegedly shot a man named Jamie Campbell as he sat in the driver's seat of a car in Glasgow's Drumchapel area.
The jury was told Mr Kennedy travelled from Scotland to Australia just days later, and didn't return until January 2007.
His lawyers lodged a special defence stating that three other men could be responsible - and one of them was a man called Kevin Carroll, who has since died.
Mr Kennedy's lawyers also lodged a special defence over the 2018 shooting of Kenny Reilly. They say he was at home in Glasgow in the company of a woman named Kelly Haldane.
Judge Lord Beckett told the jury that the trial could last until mid December.