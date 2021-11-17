Esther Brown: Man jailed for at least 19 years for rape and murder of pensioner
- Published
A man has been jailed for at least 19 years for the rape and murder of a pensioner found dead in her home.
Jason Graham punched, kicked and stamped on Esther Brown, 67, during the attack in her Glasgow flat in May.
Graham, 30, was being monitored by police as a registered sex offender at the time, after his release from jail for raping a woman in 2013.
The judge, Lord Armstrong, told Graham he had committed the "gravest of crimes".
Ms Brown, who lived alone, was missing for four days before her body was found on 1 June.
CCTV footage showed Graham, who was not known to Ms Brown, going into her block of flats in the city's Woodlands area.
Sentencing Graham at the High Court in Livingston, Lord Armstrong said the murder had a "devastating and continuing impact" on those who knew Ms Brown and the local community.
Last month prosecutor Alex Prentice QC told the High Court in Glasgow: "It is presumed Graham knocked on the door of Esther's flat and gained entry.
"He subjected her to a sustained attack, repeatedly punching, kicking and stamping on her head and body.
"He repeatedly struck her on the body with pieces of wood which came from a chair broken during the attack."
After the murder, Graham bought a packet of cigarettes using the retired librarian's bank card.
Defence lawyer Brian McConnachie QC said Graham had "no recollection" of the attack, but had "insight" into the impact Ms Brown's death has had.
He said the accused was on medication for post-traumatic stress disorder in relation to a "traumatic childhood event" and that he had consumed a substantial amount of alcohol on the night of the murder.
Graham was being managed in the community after his released from prison on licence in 2018. He had been jailed for seven and a half years for raping a retired nurse in 2013.