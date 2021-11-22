Whitelee green hydrogen facility receives £9.4m investment
A wind farm is to become home to a state-of-the-art hydrogen storage facility which could eventually produce enough clean energy to help power the next generation of public transport.
The UK government has awarded the project, based at Whitelee Windfarm in East Renfrewshire, £9.4m.
It said the project would help Glasgow reach net zero by 2030.
The cash will go towards developing the country's largest electrolyser, which converts water in to hydrogen.
The hydrogen produced can be easily stored and transported to where it is needed.
Splitting water and capturing the released hydrogen requires energy, and the project will use electricity produced from the wind farm, the largest onshore farm in the UK, to create the gas.
One use for the hydrogen generated will be to support local transport. The facility is expected to make so much of the zero-carbon fuel that it could provide the equivalent of enough zero-carbon fuel for 225 busses travelling to and from Glasgow to Edinburgh each day.
Greg Hands, the UK government's energy and climate change minister, said: "This first-of-a-kind hydrogen facility will put Scotland at the forefront of plans to make the UK a world-leading hydrogen economy, bringing green jobs to Glasgow, while also helping to decarbonise local transport - all immediately following the historic COP26 talks."
And Alister Jack, secretary of state for Scotland, said the project showed "how serious the UK government is about supporting projects that will see us achieve net zero by 2050".
He added that it had never been more important to "champion" projects like this, which embrace new hydrogen technology while creating highly-skilled jobs.
The partnership, made up of ScottishPower, ITM Power and BOC, is currently going through the planning process for the new facility and aims to have green hydrogen available to the commercial market by 2023.