Speeding driver jailed over Braidwood death crash
- Published
A speeding driver has been jailed for four years after he killed a woman and seriously injured her friend in a crash in South Lanarkshire.
Jordan Roddie, 26, lost control of his Ford Focus before the head-on collision on the A73 near Braidwood last year.
Eileen Thomson, 66, a passenger in the car he hit, died. The driver, Catherine Donnelly, 48, now uses a wheelchair.
At the High Court in Glasgow, Roddie admitted causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
In addition to the jail term, he was also banned from driving for 10 years.
'Moving uncontrollably'
Both women were employed to take children to and from school and had just dropped their last pupil home when the crash happened on 3 March.
The court heard that the limit on the stretch of road was 60mph but one motorist stated Roddie "must have been going over 70mph at least".
A retired police officer who was also driving on the A73 noticed the back of Roddie's Ford "moving uncontrollably" from side to side.
Prosecutor Chris Macintosh told the hearing: "In his mirror, he observed the Focus fail to negotiate a bend in the road, continue straight on and into the opposing lane where it struck another vehicle head on."
Ms Donnelly tried to dodge Roddie's car, but later said it had been going "too fast" to avoid.
The women were trapped in their Vauxhall Zafira before being freed by emergency services.
Ms Thomson - a mother-of-two - died at the scene after suffering fatal chest and abdominal injuries.
Ms Donnelly suffered multiple fractures to her legs, arms and ribs and needed major surgery.
She was in hospital for 15 weeks before spending another five at a rehab unit.
Mr Macintosh told the court: "She requires walking sticks or, if going out, a wheelchair.
"She is still taking medication for pain and has had to have her home adapted. She receives help from carers, been unable to work and now relies on state benefits."
Roddie, of Carluke, Lanarkshire, spoke to police after the crash and admitted: "I know I cannot take that corner at more than 50."
He said he had been a "stupid idiot".
Janice Green, defending, said: "His remorse is genuine and is not a cynical attempt for sympathy."