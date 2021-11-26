Man admits murdering disabled man in Glasgow flat
- Published
A 32-year-old man has admitted killing a disabled man in a flat in Glasgow.
Patryk Jasinski attacked Tomasz Lipiec, 33, at a flat in the city's Townhead area in September last year.
Jasinski had been due to go on trial at the High Court in Glasgow but his QC Mark Stewart pled guilty to the murder charge on his behalf.
Mr Lipiec was choked, punched and repeatedly stabbed with a knife during the attack at the flat in Dobbies Loan Place.
Jason McInally, 51, had also been accused of murder, but his not guilty plea was accepted by prosecutor Greg Farrell.
Jasinski showed no emotion as he was returned to the cells.
It was reported after the death that Mr Lipiec's family had launched a fundraiser to bring his body back to his home country of Poland.
Relatives stated they wanted to "bury him with dignity".
Both Jasinski and McInally had faced allegations that they stole items from the flat, including cash and a TV, but not guilty pleas were accepted for these charges.
Lord Mulholland adjourned the case until next month when it is expected further details will be heard about the killing.