19-year-old arrested over death of Amber Gibson
A 19-year-old man has been arrested over the death of a teenage girl in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.
Amber Gibson, also known as Niven, was reported missing from her home in the Hillhouse area on Friday. Her body was discovered near Cadzow Glen at about 10:15 on Sunday.
Police Scotland launched a murder investigation following her death.
Officers confirmed on Wednesday evening that a man had been arrested and said enquiries were ongoing.
Earlier Det Supt Raymond Brown, from Police Scotland's major investigation team, said Amber's family were "absolutely devastated" by the death.