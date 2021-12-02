Two men from Scotland arrested at Dover on terror charges
Two men have been arrested over terrorism offences after they were stopped at the port of Dover.
The 44-year-old from Glasgow and a 40-year-old from Clydebank were stopped by counter terror officers while trying to leave the UK on Tuesday.
After a search of the vehicle they were in, the pair were detained on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism.
Counter Terrorism Policing South East said a vehicle and several digital devices were seized.
Searches of properties in Glasgow and Clydebank have taken place. The men have been bailed pending further inquiries.