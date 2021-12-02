BBC News

Two men from Scotland arrested at Dover on terror charges

Two men from Glasgow and Clydebank were stopped at the port by counter terror officers

Two men have been arrested over terrorism offences after they were stopped at the port of Dover.

The 44-year-old from Glasgow and a 40-year-old from Clydebank were stopped by counter terror officers while trying to leave the UK on Tuesday.

After a search of the vehicle they were in, the pair were detained on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East said a vehicle and several digital devices were seized.

Searches of properties in Glasgow and Clydebank have taken place. The men have been bailed pending further inquiries.

